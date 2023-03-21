Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $383,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 112,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
IVE stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.77. 40,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,085. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.65. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
