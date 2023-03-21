Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Invests $383,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 112,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.77. 40,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,004,085. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.65. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.30.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.