Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,048 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.