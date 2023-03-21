Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $191,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 72.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 50,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 22,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of BDJ stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $8.39. The stock had a trading volume of 74,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,115. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

