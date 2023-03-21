Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November comprises 2.2% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNOV. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 221.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of FNOV traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $36.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,655 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.76.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.