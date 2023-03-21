Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 358,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,637. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $42.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.46.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.