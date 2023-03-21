Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys New Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 111,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,325,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,942,000 after acquiring an additional 145,261 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.00. 156,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,916. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.83. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.96%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

