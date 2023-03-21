Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 169.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 472,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,995. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.88.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCC. StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

