Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Buys C$10,260.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU – Get Rating) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 18,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$10,260.00.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 25,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 7,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$3,780.00.

Aurion Resources Price Performance

Shares of CVE:AU traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,722. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.95 and a quick ratio of 9.60. The stock has a market cap of C$74.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.54.

Aurion Resources Company Profile

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold, iron, titanium, vanadium, and base metals deposits. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of Sodankylä.

