ATB Capital Increases AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target to C$5.00

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 226.80% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AKITA Drilling from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday.

AKITA Drilling Trading Up 14.2 %

AKITA Drilling stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.53. 309,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,820. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52, a PEG ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.84. AKITA Drilling has a fifty-two week low of C$1.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.67.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

