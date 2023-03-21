Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of Ashford stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Ashford has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.
