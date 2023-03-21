Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ashford Price Performance

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Ashford has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $34.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.58 million. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashford

Ashford Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ashford by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ashford by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Ashford by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

