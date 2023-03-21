Ark (ARK) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $55.82 million and $8.10 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009509 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000238 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005028 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003838 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,788,144 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.