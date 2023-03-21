Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Trading 7.2% Higher

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $8.83. Approximately 17,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 283,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $505.42 million, a P/E ratio of 412.21 and a beta of 2.04.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 1,800.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Aris Water Solutions by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,092,000 after acquiring an additional 686,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

