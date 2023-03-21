Ardor Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.15 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for $0.0920 or 0.00000330 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ardor has a total market cap of $91.90 million and $3.15 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ardor has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00059355 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00041609 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

