Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC decreased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland makes up about 3.0% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $8,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 168,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,646,000 after acquiring an additional 34,089 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.64. The stock had a trading volume of 651,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,485,143. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $70.02 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.35%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

