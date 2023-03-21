API3 (API3) Trading Up 23.5% Over Last Week

API3 (API3) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. One API3 token can now be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00006364 BTC on exchanges. API3 has a total market capitalization of $109.65 million and approximately $36.32 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

API3 Token Profile

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 71,748,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The official website for API3 is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars.

