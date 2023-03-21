Analyzing Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW)

Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) and Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Meiwu Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Boxed shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Boxed and Meiwu Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxed 0 1 1 0 2.50 Meiwu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Boxed presently has a consensus price target of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 1,528.98%. Given Boxed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Boxed is more favorable than Meiwu Technology.

Boxed has a beta of 2.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meiwu Technology has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boxed and Meiwu Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxed $177.27 million 0.06 -$69.22 million ($3.02) -0.05 Meiwu Technology $5.93 million 0.99 -$1.08 million N/A N/A

Meiwu Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Boxed.

Profitability

This table compares Boxed and Meiwu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxed -75.33% N/A -71.75% Meiwu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Boxed beats Meiwu Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxed

(Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Meiwu Technology

(Get Rating)

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others segments. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products. It also engages the provision of restaurant services; and wholesale of agricultural products. The company was formerly known as Wunong Net Technology Company Limited and changes its name to Meiwu Technology Company Limited in August 2021. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

