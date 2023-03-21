Analysts Set Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Price Target at $1.58

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.58.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFLYY shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Air France-KLM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Air France-KLM Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS AFLYY opened at $1.72 on Thursday. Air France-KLM has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.53.

About Air France-KLM

Air France-KLM SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. Its activities include cargo, aeronautics maintenance, and other air transport related activities, such as catering and charter services. The firm operates through the following segments: Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other.

