AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.15

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.15 and last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 223790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.27.

AMTD Digital Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31.

Institutional Trading of AMTD Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AMTD Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. It operates through three segments: SpiderNet Ecosystem Solutions, Digital Financial Services, and Corporate. The company offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.

