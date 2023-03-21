Amp Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.57 Million (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. Amp has a total market cap of $144.57 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amp token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Amp has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Amp Token Profile

Amp’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amp’s official website is amptoken.org. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amp

According to CryptoCompare, “Amp is a digital collateral token created as an evolution of Flexacoin. It is designed to enable fast and secure value transfer with a focus on irreversibility. Amp is used as collateral to ensure the value of transfers during the confirmation process, which can take seconds to days. If consensus is not reached, the Amp collateral can be liquidated to cover losses. Collateral partitions are subsets of Amp tokens used for specific purposes, each with unique addresses and customizable rules and strategies. Amp is used by Flexa to build secure and transparent networks that accrue value.”

