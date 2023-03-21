Ammar Al-Joundi Buys 8,200 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$62.17 per share, with a total value of C$509,822.70.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 2.3 %

TSE:AEM traded down C$1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$67.88. 1,237,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,172. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$68.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.92. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$48.88 and a twelve month high of C$84.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.532 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.94%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.73.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

