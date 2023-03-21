American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of American Woodmark from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

American Woodmark stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $846.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average is $51.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $60.78.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.29). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $480.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at $7,866,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,444,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in American Woodmark by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after acquiring an additional 100,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

