American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,049,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,066,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,269,000 after purchasing an additional 706,762 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,975,213.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP traded down $2.76 on Tuesday, hitting $89.00. 680,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,881,048. The firm has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

