Amaze World Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $45.70 Million (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. In the last seven days, Amaze World has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00003033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Amaze World has a total market cap of $45.70 million and approximately $43,093.11 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000246 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000306 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.94 or 0.00365491 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,409.55 or 0.26565143 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010375 BTC.

About Amaze World

Amaze World’s genesis date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. Amaze World’s official message board is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars.

