Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.38.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.
Amarin Stock Performance
Shares of AMRN opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Amarin has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $634.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin
About Amarin
Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amarin (AMRN)
- First Republic Bank Hits New Low, Dimon Pushes for More Cash
- Mullen Automotive: Investment? No. Compelling Speculation, Yes
- GBTC: The One Place to Buy Bitcoin for 58 Cents on the Dollar
- General Mills Retreats To Buy Zone Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.