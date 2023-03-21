Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.30 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Amarin Stock Performance

Shares of AMRN opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Amarin has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The company has a market cap of $634.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amarin

About Amarin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amarin by 289.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,027,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373,362 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amarin by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,923,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,279 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Amarin by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 6,720,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,255 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in Amarin by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 5,809,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after buying an additional 1,464,967 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

Featured Articles

