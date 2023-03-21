Amarillo Biosciences (OTCMKTS:AMAR) Trading Down 14.3%

Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMAR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 14.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 6,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 18,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
Amarillo Biosciences Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69.
Amarillo Biosciences Company Profile
Amarillo Biosciences, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products in the United States and Asia. The company operates in three divisions: Pharmaceutical, Medical, and Consumer. The Pharmaceutical division offers low-dose non-injectable interferon (IFN) for the treatment of neoplastic, viral, and fibrotic diseases.
