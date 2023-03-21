Alpha Finance Lab Achieves Market Capitalization of $110.72 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $110.72 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.29 or 0.01215509 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004303 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00009796 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.27 or 0.01524388 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00020954 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.

Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.

The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

