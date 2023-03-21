Allworth Financial LP Sells 12,728 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 749,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,728 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $33,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 375,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 205,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 27,779 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 113,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 787,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 50,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $47.05 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

