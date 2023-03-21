Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257,452 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned about 3.69% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $226,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 149,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 44,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

