Allworth Financial LP Has $44.60 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 889,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,598 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.19% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $44,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $50.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.25.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

