Allworth Financial LP Has $24.97 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Allworth Financial LP cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 282,626 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $24,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,102 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,927 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,638 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock opened at $69.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.08. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

