Allworth Financial LP Has $18.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 509.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 761,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636,456 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $18,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,261,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,845,000 after buying an additional 516,647 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 177.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,791,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,253,000 after buying an additional 2,426,217 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1,407.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,409,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,183,471 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,041,000 after buying an additional 30,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,016,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,030,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FALN opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.41 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

