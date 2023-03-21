Allworth Financial LP Has $1.14 Billion Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,969,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,185 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 12.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Allworth Financial LP owned approximately 0.44% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,141,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $199.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.35 and a 200-day moving average of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $272.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

