Allworth Financial LP Buys 59,498 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,409,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,498 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Allworth Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $104,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 646.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWL opened at $73.37 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.68 and a fifty-two week high of $82.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average is $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

