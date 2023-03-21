Allied Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $156.12 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $276.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.02 and its 200-day moving average is $151.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Truist Financial increased their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

