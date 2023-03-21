Allied Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 9,440.0% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 55.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $104.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. 3M has a 12-month low of $100.27 and a 12-month high of $154.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.46.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

