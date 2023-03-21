Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 23rd.

AGAE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,797. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. The Poker, Gaming & Entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, and online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

