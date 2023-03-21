Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €240.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been given a €240.00 ($258.06) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($279.57) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €309.00 ($332.26) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($250.54) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays set a €220.00 ($236.56) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Allianz Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ALV traded up €2.35 ($2.53) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €202.40 ($217.63). 1,993,817 shares of the company were exchanged. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($222.37). The company has a 50 day moving average of €218.36 and a 200-day moving average of €197.71.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

