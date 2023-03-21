Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.68

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.68 and last traded at $47.47, with a volume of 210985 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.43.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $248.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.20 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $255,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $33,768.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,921,390.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,068,500 shares of company stock worth $191,316,709 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $673,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 105.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,574,000 after buying an additional 225,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 24,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 137,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 356.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 127,250 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

