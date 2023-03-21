Allan Brett Sells 12,205 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 12,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.16, for a total value of C$1,283,514.42.
The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance
Shares of DSG stock traded up C$1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$108.31. The company had a trading volume of 104,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,397. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$72.94 and a 12 month high of C$108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$100.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DSG has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
Further Reading
