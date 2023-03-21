Allan Brett Sells 12,205 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) Stock

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 12,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.16, for a total value of C$1,283,514.42.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of DSG stock traded up C$1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$108.31. The company had a trading volume of 104,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,397. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$72.94 and a 12 month high of C$108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$100.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSG has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$58.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.