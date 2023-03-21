Alina (LON:ALNA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.00

Alina Holdings Plc (LON:ALNA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16), with a volume of 42000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.10 ($0.16).

Alina Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.95 million, a P/E ratio of -655.00 and a beta of -0.27.

About Alina

Alina Holdings Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and acquire interests in target businesses in leisure, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. Previously, it was engaged in the property investment business. The company was formerly known as The Local Shopping REIT plc and changed its name to Alina Holdings Plc in November 2020.

