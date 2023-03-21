Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Agile Therapeutics Stock Up 5.7 %
Agile Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. 223,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,339. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile
Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.
