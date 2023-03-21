Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Up 5.7 %

Agile Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.22. 223,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,339. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 458,300 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

