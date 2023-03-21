Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for 1.9% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 50,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.95. The company had a trading volume of 590,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,704. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $74.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

