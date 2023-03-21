Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Up to $32.01

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.01, but opened at $33.99. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $35.94, with a volume of 524,268 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEHR. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. The firm has a market cap of $987.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.65 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Vernon Rogers sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,327,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,337.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aehr Test Systems news, Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,289.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vernon Rogers sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,327,125.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,337.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 336,952 shares of company stock valued at $11,125,489. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEHR. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 63.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 64,226 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

See Also

