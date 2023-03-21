Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases 366 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

SO traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,244,227. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.46. The company has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

