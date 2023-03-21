Adirondack Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,087 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $7.16 on Tuesday, hitting $190.41. 47,528,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,293,484. The company has a market capitalization of $602.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.86. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

