Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 325.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 425 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total value of $2,690,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,042,476 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.91. The company had a trading volume of 724,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,115. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. The firm has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $104.14.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

