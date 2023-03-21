Adirondack Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Adirondack Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.58. The company had a trading volume of 753,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,106. The business’s 50-day moving average is $201.35 and its 200-day moving average is $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $272.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $233.36.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

