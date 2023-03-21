Adams Asset Advisors LLC Trims Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for 1.2% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $8,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 102.9% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 496,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,572,000 after buying an additional 251,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,276,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,535,000 after buying an additional 198,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.94. 701,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,263,506. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $122.54. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.80.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

