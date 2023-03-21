Adams Asset Advisors LLC Trims Position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,592 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals makes up 2.7% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $20,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 71.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter valued at about $140,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DMLP traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.55. The stock had a trading volume of 13,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,995. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.23. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $32.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.95.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.884 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.67%.

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 7,000 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $216,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,449.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

