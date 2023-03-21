Adams Asset Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of MUR stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.91. 138,503 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,732. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.38. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.62 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MUR. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.11.

Murphy Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

